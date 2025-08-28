Star Dolphins and Queensland fullback Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow is set to turn his back on Samoa and represent Australia at this year's Ashes series.

The Hammer was one of three stars in the sights of Samoa.

Payne Haas has already made the call to turn out for the men in blue during the Pacific Championships against Tonga (who have also claimed Queensland debutant Robert Toia and are working on having Kotoni Staggs playing for them) and New Zealand.

The wait for a decision from Gold Coast Titans captain Tino Fa'asuamaleaui will go on though, with no decision made yet from his camp as he also weighs up his future and whether he will remain at the Titans beyond the end of 2026.

While nothing is official from Tabuai-Fidow, Felise Kaufusi, who signed a deal to extend his time with the Dolphins today, confirmed at a media conference that the Queensland fullback is leaning towards representing Australia, where Kevin Walters side will play the Ashes for the first time in over two decades.

“Just me speaking, I think he'll play for the Aussies,” Kaufusi said of Tabuai-Fidow per News Corp.

“I hope he enjoys the cold winter over there when they get over.

“There's been a lot of talk and movement with the international game and I love seeing guys like Payne Haas pledge to go and play for Samoa for his heritage.

“I'm just waiting for Hamiso to come out and say something.

“I'm hoping he does play for Samoa, but he hasn't really come out and said that he's going to play for Samoa.”

Kevin Walters, who is on a three-game contract as Kangaroos coach, will need to announce a 22-man squad after the NRL Grand Final, meaning players still have some weeks to make their mind up.

Tabuai-Fidow would be a walk-up selection for the Kangaroos if he makes himself available.