After announcing his retirement just over a week ago, former NRL premiership winner Kane Linnett has decided to pursue a new opportunity, joining an Australian club.

A centre during his time in the NRL, Linnett has managed to transform himself into a second-rower during his time in the English Super League, where he was named in the Super League dream team as an edge forward.

Linnett has struck up a player/coach deal with the Sarina Crocodiles, a club that competes in Queensland in the Mackay District.

Since they were established, the Crocodiles have won seven A-grade premierships and ten reserve-grade premierships. Most recently, they are coming off a preliminary-final loss to the Mackay Brothers in the 2023 season.

An NRL premiership winner with the Cowboys, Linnett is mainly known for his time in North Queensland, where he played 164 games before moving overseas at the end of the 2018 season.

He has also played for the Sydney Roosters (2010-11), registering 23 games, Hull Kingston Rovers in the Super League and managed nine appearances for Scotland in the international arena since 2013.

“2024 COACHING ANNOUNCEMENT. Sarina RLFC would like to welcome Kane Linnett to the Croc family as he joins us for the 2024 Season and beyond, fulfilling the role of Captain/Coach," the club announced via social media.

“Kane brings to the club a wealth of experience, having played over 180 NRL games and over 110 games in the Super League!!!

"We look forward to seeing this knowledge assist with the Sarina Crocs success in the future! Welcome to Kane and his family.”