The sound of thousands of Newcastle fans' hearts could be heard shattering on Friday, following the dreaded confirmation that Kalyn Ponga would be out for the rest of the 2025 season.

The news comes following the completion of Ponga's surgery on a foot injury he sustained last weekend, which will see him face a lengthy stint on the sidelines.

While the outcome of Ponga's nasty Lisfranc injury is sure to disappoint Knights and Queensland Maroons fans, the star fullback told Sport Confidential that he was gutted at how his season has ended.

“Obviously disappointing and gutted [that] I'll potentially miss out on the rest of the year, but it is what it is now,” Ponga said.

The former Dally M winner was poised to wear the No. 1 jumper in next week's State of Origin decider for Queensland; however, that role has now been filled by Dolphins star Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow.

There is a chance we see Ponga sport his iconic blue and red headgear once again in 2025, however, that would need to come off the back of a Knights resurgance that sees them leapfrog back into finals, a feat unlikely to come with a rookie outside back in Fletcher Hunt manning the fullback spot.