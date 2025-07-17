The Newcastle Knights have featured heavily in the news in recent days, with a ton of speculation in particular surrounding Kalyn Ponga's desire to remain in the NRL past this season.

It was reported earlier this week that Ponga was considering a shock code-switch, after engaging the services of a New Zealand-based rugby union agent.

It has since been reported by the Sydney Morning Herald that Ponga met with Knights general manager Peter Parr earlier today to discuss his plans with the club.

In that conversation, Ponga declared he intends to see out his two years with the Knights, despite exploring options elsewhere.

Parr was unwilling to share details of the conversation, declaring, “It was a private chat between me and him, it will stay that way.”

He then went on to express his commitment on social media, taking to Instagram to make the announcement.

“Committed to the end of 2027,” Ponga declared.

“Excited about the vision of the club. Appreciate those that support me.”

There was talk that Ponga would only be interested in remaining a Knight if the club replaced current head coach, Adam O'Brien, with QLD Maroons assistant, Josh Hannay.

No official reports have come out on this, and it has since been reported that the club is giving O'Brien the rest of the 2025 season to show he is the man for the job moving forward.

Meanwhile, Ponga will continue to skipper the club until the end of 2027, earning close to $3 million in the process.