A doctor associated with New South Wales has revealed just how close Damien Cook was to missing the Blues’ Game II triumph over Queensland.

Cook played a starring role to level the series but in the days leading up, he had a worsening skin infection that looked as if it would need surgery.

Damien Cook spent the days in the build-up to Origin in hospital 🤕👉 https://t.co/WYfblioe4e pic.twitter.com/vUIpcgsUlV — Fox League (@FOXNRL) November 11, 2020

Dr David Broe told the Sydney Morning Herald that it wasn’t a pretty sight.

“When I looked at him, the infection was spreading all through his skin and up to his groin region,” he said.

“Initially I thought he would need 24-36 hours in hospital on a drip. If he wasn’t getting better in the morning, I was making a decision that day to take him to the operating theatre.”

The Blues managed to keep Cook’s trip to the hospital under wraps, with coach Brad Fittler revealing what happened after the Blues’ Game II win.

Cook said that the worst case scenario was that surgery would’ve ruled him out of Origin, but was amazed at his recovery.

“I don’t think (the doctor) really wanted me to play game two,” he said.

“He was more talking game three, but our trainer said I had to be at captain’s run. It was quite large at the time, it wasn’t too common, but the antibiotics worked. I didn’t want to miss it for that.”

New South Wales have already given Cook the go-ahead to travel up to Brisbane for next Wednesday’s Game III decider.

A win for the Blues up North would be the first time since 2005 a NSW team has won a decider in Brisbane.

“We can only go up there and play to the best of our ability.” Cook said.