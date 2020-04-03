Josh Morris’ move from Cronulla to the Roosters to team up with brother Brett could count for nothing.

Josh fears that the brothers won’t get to play a game together amid the ever growing worry of the coronavirus that could see the NRL suspended longer than anticipated.

“Look yeah, it’s a bit concerning,” Morris told The Sydney Morning Herald. “I’m not going to lie, if we don’t play any games this year I will be devastated.

“We’re both off contract next year. You can’t really talk to any clubs if you’re not playing footy.

“Everyone is going to be in a unique position as well, it’s pretty hard to negotiate any kind of deal if there’s no footy at all.

“It’s in everyone’s best interests to get back on the field as soon as possible.”

Morris’ move was the biggest story in the NRL before the coronavirus pandemic and season suspension put that on the back-burner.

After negotiations with Cronulla, Morris was able to secure his move to the Roosters to join his brother Brett in time to make his debut for the Roosters in round 3.

As the contract was signed, the NRL then announced the season would be suspended until further notice to help ensure the safety of the league and all involved.

Both the Morris’ are 33 and out of contract once the season is over and a chance for a reunion for the both of them may be slipping away if the 2020 season doesn’t go ahead.

Due to the coronavirus and the potential of missing a season, Morris believes that he has one contract left in him to make up for lost time.

“It will make me hungrier to go on and play on next year,” he said. “I was going to make a decision halfway through the year, it will probably be closer to the end of the year now. “Obviously it’s not ideal but it is what it is. We need to back the game and they are looking after the players. This thing isn’t going to last forever and hopefully everyone does the right thing and we can be back sooner rather than later. “Whether it’s a short season or no football at all, the body is going to feel a lot fresher. “Having to train at home builds up that resilience and mental toughness to try to get it done when you don’t have that support of your teammates to get you through it.

“Spending more time at home, you realise we do have a pretty good job. It’s probably a blessing, you probably feel a lot fresher towards the back end of the year with less footy being played.”

The Morris’ started their careers off together at St George Illawarra and also played together at the Bulldogs. Both haven’t played together since 2018 and a reunion will be made all the more special should it actually be able to take place.

“Yeah definitely, it will be worth the wait,” Morris said. “We’ll be just as excited when we run out alongside each other once again.”