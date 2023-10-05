Dylan Edwards is reportedly set to be moved into the Kangaroos' squad for the upcoming Pacific Championships tri-series with the NRL to hit Josh Addo-Carr with a suspension.

The Canterbury Bulldogs winger, who played in the Koori Knockout over the weekend, is set to be banned by the NRL for a period of two matches after being involved in a brawl at the tournament.

The Sydney Morning Herald are reporting that the suspension will be a two-match one, with Addo-Carr to be handed the sanction in a breach notice on Friday.

This won't be confirmed by the NRL until at least the end of next week given the NRL and Rugby League Players Association's new collective bargaining agreement prevents sanctions from being made public until at least five business days after it is handed to the player.

The NRL have confirmed however a breach notice for "bringing the game into disrepute" has been issued.

"The National Rugby League (NRL) today issued Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs player Josh Addo-Carr with a Breach Notice alleging a breach of the NRL Code of Conduct following an NRL Integrity Unit investigation into an incident at Tuggerah on Saturday, 30 September 2023," the NRL wrote in a statement.

"It is alleged Addo-Carr engaged in conduct which has brought the game into disrepute by punching an opposition player to the head following a match at the NSW Annual Aboriginal Rugby League Knockout Competition.

"Addo-Carr has 5 business days to respond to the Breach Notice."

That will give Addo-Carr and his club team - the Canterbury Bulldogs - a chance to respond and either accept the sanction, or fight it.

The Bulldogs themselves won't be disadvantaged by the sanction. Addo-Carr has been selected in Australia's squad for the Pacific Championship tri-series that kicks off next Saturday in Townsville against Samoa and New Zealand.

Australia will play two matches in that series, with Addo-Carr to serve the entirety of his suspension during it, and be available for the Bulldogs in Round 1 of the 2024 NRL series.

The two-match ban means he will be taken out of the Kangaroos' squad though, with the Australian Rugby League Commission and NRL confirming that Penrith Panthers fullback Dylan Edwards has been called into the squad to replace Addo-Carr.

Addo-Carr's ban comes after Valentine Holmes was also hit with a one-match suspension for an off-field incident during the NRL finals. He has been selected in the Kangaroos' squad and will only be available for the second match against New Zealand, as well as a potential final.