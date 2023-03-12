Joseph Suaalii will be free to face arch rivals South Sydney on Friday night after escaping the Roosters' win over the Warriors with just a fine.

The Samoan international rushed up in defence during the 24th minute of the Roosters' win to shut down an attacking raid, collecting fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad late and laying the former Raider out on the turf.

Placed on report at the time, Suaalii has been slapped with a grade one dangerous contact charge. Being his third and subsequent offence, the centre will pay $3,000 if he takes an early guilty plea, however he risks missing two games if he fights the charge.

Dolphins' duo Jeremy Marshall-King and Tom Gilbert have also been charged by the match review committee for dangerous contact, however the pair haven't attracted the same grading.

Gilbert only received a grade one, meaning similarly to Suaalii, he'll either pay $3,000 for an early guilty plea, or face the judiciary and risk a two game ban.

Marshall-King, on the other hand, has been dealt a grade two dangerous contact charge after a hip drop tackle on Corey Horsburgh late in the first-half.

The Canberra prop was held upright in a routine tackle by two defenders before the hooker came in as the third man, hitting the red-headed front-rower around the knees and sliding down, resulting in a sin-binning for Marshall-King.

The former Bulldog will miss two games with an early guilty plea, or risk extending it to three if he fails in fighting the charge in front of the tribunal.

It leaves Kodi Nikorima as the likely fill-in at hooker, with Kurt Donoghoe remaining on the bench, and Harrison Graham still in the casualty ward.

The final charge of the day was handed to Viliame Kikau, who attempted to trip Melbourne winger Will Warbrick in the 77th minute of Canterbury's upset win over the Storm.

The Fijian recruit will be forced to pay $3,000 if he takes a plea, or the edge forward could miss two games if takes the case to the judiciary and fails in his efforts.