Canberra Raiders outside back has confirmed he will accept the early guilty plea and miss two games for a high tackle on Melbourne centre Marion Seve.

Rapana was hit by a Grade 2 careless high tackle charge from the NRL's match review committee on Monday morning, while he was also hit with a Grade 1 shoulder charge offence for an earlier shot, also on Seve.

The charge for the shoulder charge only carried a fine, which Rapana has accepted the early guilty plea for as well, putting himself out of pocket by $3000.

The high tackle saw Rapana sent to the sin bin, and while the Canberra Raiders managed to hang on for the win, the New Zealander would not have any such luck with the match review committee.

Rapana could have elected to fight his charge - or charges - at the judiciary, but instead elected to take a two-week stint on the sideline.

The charge against Rapana drew the ire of Raiders' fans, with Nelson Asofa-Solomona avoiding a suspension and sin bin for a later shot on Rapana after he returned from the sin bin.

The Melbourne prop was hit with a Grade 1 careless high tackle charge, but will only pay a fine for the offence, meaning he is free to line up next week.

All other charges over the weekend - against Jason Taumalolo, Mitch Kenny and Raymond Faitala-Mariner - have also resulted in fines, with all players electing to take the early guilty plea.