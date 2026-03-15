South Sydney Rabbitohs winger Alex Johnston is set to have a statue erected in his honour after breaking the all-time NRL try-scoring record on Friday night.\n\nIt is set to be featured outside Heffron Park, the Rabbitohs' new headquarters in Maroubra.\n\nHe passed Ken Irvine's record of 212 tries in dramatic fashion against arch rivals the Sydney Roosters, with fans storming the field after the milestone, resulting in a 'where were you?' moment in rugby league folklore.\n\nAccording to the Sydney Morning Herald, the statute was made three years ago in Thailand and has been awaiting its unveiling as Johnston neared the record.\n\nIt seemed a tricky operation to get Souths legend George Piggins a statue at their old HQ in Redfern, as they were denied by their local council on multiple occasions.\n\nHowever, the change in scenery at Maroubra HQ was accommodating to the idea of a statue commemorating Johnston's milestone, with chief executive Blake Solly expressing his gratitude to the Randwick City Council.\n\n“We're very grateful for Randwick Council's support, and given that Alex is a La Perouse and Souths junior, it's fitting the statue will be in the Randwick LGA,” South Sydney chief executive Blake Solly said.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n“The statue was the vision of one of the Rabbitohs' great supporters, Danny Taibel. He deserves all the credit for it.\n\n“Danny never had any doubt Alex was going to break the record and made sure the design, build and transportation was concluded before Friday night.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n“It will be a lasting tribute to Alex's record, located in a sporting precinct that has a million visitors a year, and will hopefully inspire the kids who play any of their sport here at Heffron.\n\n“We're very proud it's going to be part of our home for years to come.”\n\nJohnston still has one year remaining on his contract with South Sydney; however, he has made no secret of his desire to join the new expansion franchise, the Papua New Guinea Chiefs, in 2028.\n\nWith 12 tests to his name, Chiefs general manager Michael Chammas told The Sun Herald he would be the right fit to build a squad around.\n\n“Everyone agrees that it would be fantastic for Alex to finish his career by representing his Papua New Guinean heritage at the Chiefs," Chammas told the publication.\n\nJohnston will be the first player from the South Sydney Rabbitohs to have a statue in his honour.