Matty Johns wants to see a bit of spice added to the State of Origin series, with a “winner takes all” Game 4 game to be added.

With the series being played as a standalone post-season event for the first time ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the first game in Adelaide recorded its lowest viewership in 17 years, prompting Johns to see a change.

Speaking on SEN, Johns wants to see the Origin games moved back to the middle of the season in 2021.

But he also wants a fourth game included at the season’s completion which will ultimately decide the winner of the series and for it to take place in England just before next year’s Rugby League World Cup.

“If I was Peter V’landys I’d have three State of Origins throughout the year and I’d be having a concept called State of Origin winner takes all,” Johns said.

“You go to the players and say we’re going to play this (fourth game), $70,000 for the winner, nothing for the loser.

“The first place you’d do it, before the World Cup next year and go and play it at Old Trafford, Manchester. Simon Moran, the Warrington Wolves owner who is the big rock promoter.

“I asked him how long would it take to sell it out?

“He said: ‘an hour’. If you want to promote the game you do it as a world event, you do it before the World Cup next year.

“You say to (Australia coach) Mal (Meninga) don’t pick a team, don’t indicate anything, do it as a probables versus possibles, from there you pick an Australian side and the rest of them fly home.”