Matty Johns has made an early call on his pick for the 2025 Dally M Medal, backing Cronulla Sharks prop Addin Fonua-Blake to have a standout season.

Fonua-Blake, who recently joined the Sharks after four years with the New Zealand Warriors, has already made a strong impression.

Speaking on SEN Morning Glory with Matty Johns, the former NRL star praised the inclusion of the Tongan international and predicted he would be the best player in the competition this season.

“He's (Fonua-Blake) my pick for the Dally M medal, I think he's incredible,” Johns said.

“You just see what he's gonna bring to that side."

If Fonua-Blake claims the award, he would make history as the first prop to win the Dally M, an honour traditionally dominated by backs.

The Sharks have endured a turbulent few seasons, coming within one game of a Grand Final appearance in 2024.

While Johns expects a dominant season from Fonua-Blake, he believes Cronulla will need more than just their star signing to claim their second premiership.

“I liked what I saw in the Sharks, I just want to see a little bit more in them,” Johns said.

“They're going to get a lot of improvement anyway from Fonua-Blake, but I'd like him to be the icing on top.

“I think sometimes with Nicho (Hynes) and Braydon Trindall, they can get into a certain rhythm about how they attack the defence. I think they've got to mix it up a bit more."

With high expectations for the season, the Sharks will look to prove themselves as a genuine Grand Final contender.

Their campaign kicks off with a blockbuster Round 1 clash against the reigning premiers, the Panthers, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on March 2.