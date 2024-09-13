English second-rower John Bateman's short stint in the English Super League will reportedly be just that, with the forward claiming he wants to return to the Wests Tigers in 2025.

The second-rower, contracted with the Tigers until at least the end of 2026, was handed a short-term release from his deal for the remainder of 2024 just before the transfer deadline this year.

The move allowed him to go and play in the English Super League for the final weeks of that season with the Warrington Wolves, while the final seasons of his lucurative deal at the Tigers remained in tact.

It was believed at the time that Bateman, who had been in poor form at the Tigers under the coaching of Benji Marshall, would likely also look for a release from the remainder of his deal at the Australian joint-venture.

But that is now no longer said to be the case, with the Sydney Morning Herald reporting Bateman has every intention of returning to Tiger Town for the 2025 pre-season.

It's understood officials at the joint-venture had been hoping Bateman would request a release from the remainder of his deal which would free up over half a million dollars worth of salary cap and allow the Tigers to continue their rebuild which has already netted the acquisitions of Penrith Panthers' duo Jarome Luai, Sunia Turuva, St George Illawarra Dragons utility Jack Bird and Canterbury Bulldogs outside back Jeral Skelton for next year.

Those signings come with the Tigers winning their third straight wooden spoon this year, although it's the first under Marshall's coaching.

It's understood any more signings could be tougher to come by now though, with Bateman's manager Isaac Moses speaking directly with Tigers' chairman Shane Richardson during the week to confirm his client will return to the Tigers in 2025.

Bateman is one of a host of players the Tigers would like to have off their books for 2025, including Jayden Sullivan, Brent Naden and Chalie Staines, while it's also believed the club would not stand in the way of a move for David Klemmer.

The aggressive forward, like Bateman, has struggled to live up to his price tag - believed to be a staggering $800,000 per season - during his time at the Tigers.