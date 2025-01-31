Brad Donald's future as Jillaroos head coach remains uncertain, with speculation growing about a possible change in leadership for the Australian women's team.

Kangaroos great Corey Parker has suggested that experienced NRL figures like Andrew Johns or Michael Ennis could take over and elevate the team to a new level.

After nine years in charge, Donald has raised concerns that it may be time for a fresh approach.

Uncertainty around his role intensified after the Jillaroos' training camp on the Gold Coast was suddenly cancelled, just weeks before their match against England in Las Vegas next month.

Speaking on SENQ on Wednesday morning, Parker discussed the coaching situation and how valuable it would be to have Kangaroos legends involved in the women's game.

"The head coaching role appears a little uncertain after the NRL cancelled that camp that was scheduled to go ahead on the Gold Coast ahead of their trip to Vegas in the 11th hour," Parker said.

"Brad Donald, who is the coach at the moment, appears he could be under enormous amounts of pressure of losing his job, which has left the NRL itself three weeks to get somebody to take charge."

Pressure on Donald has been mounting in recent months, starting with his controversial decision to leave out Dally M Medal winner and Roosters premiership star Olivia Kernick from the Pacific Championships squad.

The last-minute cancellation of the Jillaroos' camp has raised further concerns, leaving the team without answers as to why their key preparation before a major test match in Las Vegas was called off.