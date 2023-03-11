Dolphins' hooker Jeremy Marshall-King could be in trouble with the judiciary after the rake was sin-binned for a hip drop tackle in the first-half of the club's clash against the Canberra Raiders.

The New Zealand international was arguably the best on ground alongside Felise Kaufusi in the Dolphins' maiden match last weekend, and is proving to be a crucial component of the NRL's newest club.

However, his second match for the Redcliffe-based club hasn't faired as well as his Dolphin debut.

What initially started as a routine tackle on Corey Horsburgh was soured quickly after Marshall-King ran in as the third man, hitting the Raiders' prop around the knees, and deemed as a hip drop tackle by referee Todd Smith.

It resulted in Marshall-King being placed on report and put into the bin during the 34th minute, leaving the Dolphins down a man for the final six minutes of the half, but mattered little after Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow crossed despite being down a man.

It'll matter a lot more next week though when the Dolphins venture outside Queensland for the first time, and face the Newcastle Knights at McDonald Jones Stadium on Friday night.

Marshall-King will learn his fate tomorrow when the NRL releases their charge sheet for Saturdays' three matches, and the hooker's name is likely to feature on the list.

It'll likely leave Round 1 debutant Kurt Donoghoe and journeyman utility Kodi Nikorima to split the hooking duties against the Knights.