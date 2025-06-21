Jed Stuart has revealed he played through cramps during the final 20 minutes of his NRL debut after earlier scoring a try.

The young gun - who is the son of coach Ricky - made his debut after serving as 18th man a number of times in recent weeks, with Savelio Tamale going down with a knee injury last weekend that will leave him sidelined until just weeks out from the finals - a finals series the Raiders are almost locked into with double-digit rounds remaining after their win over the Wests Tigers.

The NRL debutant said nervers weren't an issue in the lead-up to the game as he found out he was playing last Tuesday during the Raiders' bye week.