The New Zealand Warriors have received a welcome boost to their playing ranks ahead of the 2023 season, with industrious utility Jazz Tevaga extending his current contract by a year, keeping him at the club until the end of 2024.

It's welcome news for the club, with Tevaga playing his 100th NRL game for the club during 2022 – becoming the twenty-seventh player in club history to do so. Of the current roster, only Shaun Johnson has played more games for the club.

“Jazz contributes so much to what our club stands for,” said GM of recruitment, pathways and development Andrew McFadden.

“He brings so much energy, toughness and passion to the team as well as so much care and pride for a club which has been his home for so long.

“We're thrilled he'll be with us for another year as we head into an era of real change.”

Tevaga made his way to the NRL through the club's junior ranks, playing for their NYC side in 2014 before being promoted to NSW Cup. He made his NRL debut against Melbourne in 2016.

Like many of his teammates and fans, Tevaga is excited by the immediate future, with the Warriors set to play their first full raft of home games in New Zealand since the start of the pandemic.

“I'm so happy knowing we're back home at last for the 2023 season after being in Australia for the past three years,” Tevaga said.

“I'm excited with what lies ahead with a new coach in (Andrew Webster) and a lot of new players. I can't wait to be playing in front of our fans at last. That's what I've missed the most.”

The Warriors will kick off their 2023 season against the Newcastle Knights at Wellington's SKY Stadium, also known as the Cake Tin, on March 3 at 6pm (AEDT).