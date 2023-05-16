After Jack Wighton decided to test the open market, Rabbitohs head coach Jason Demtriou finally revealed the main reason for signing Wighton.

Before the Rabbitohs gained the services of Wighton, they had to contend with the Raiders and Dolphins, who offered the ex-representative superstar more money.

In the end, Wighton signed with the Rabbitohs. The move saw him accept less money and link up with great mates Latrell Mitchell and Cody Walker.

While the thought of signing him never occurred to Demetriou, Wighton's availability as a useful, versatile utility made him an attractive option for the Souths coach.

"His versatility is obviously a big one, being able to play centre, five-eighth, being able to cover fullback as well ... at the end of the day he's a million dollar player at Canberra and he's a very strong attacking player and he'll fit in with us really well and makes us a better team," he said on Nine's 100% Footy.

"We signed no players, we hadn't really gone outside our club for my first two years in the job.”

"I felt like if I was going to bring someone in - I'm pretty happy with how our squad is - but if there was some quality out there that would make us improve our side then I was definitely going to go after it."