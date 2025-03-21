Wests Tigers halfback and captain, Jarome Luai, was already regarded as the club's best signing in years well before he ran onto the pitch.

However, when it was revealed that the 28-year-old had a get-out clause in his agreement, Tigers fans were sent into instant panic.

While concerns surrounding Luai's contract are certainly warranted, the newest Tiger has made his feelings known following their impressive victory over the Parramatta Eels last weekend.

“There is only one ‘claws' I'm focused on, that is my head being locked in for the boys right now," Luai said via the Daily Telegraph.

When asked about links to his side's most recent opponent, the Eels, Luai assured Tigers fans he is loving his time in Concord.

“I had a bit of a giggle [when I got linked to the Eels] but I'm locked in here and I want to be a Tiger.

“I'm enjoying my time here and the company, these boys love their footy and that's what I love about being here."

Luai continued that sentiment when discussing his side's resilience and work ethic, crediting his teammates for their attitude.

“We just want to be a team that is resilient, that when things get tough we are the team that wants to win games.

I think we have the team to do it. We believe in each other.”

The former Penrith Panthers half signed a mammoth $6 million contract with the Tigers that would keep him at the club for five years. However, the contract does include a player option that could see him in new colours by 2027.

It seems the polarising star hasn't paid the clause much thought, responding to the concerns with “Claws, claws... wrong clause.”

While it seems Luai is set on remaining in Tiger Town a little longer, Wests fans will be hoping to string together a few more wins to help secure their superstar recruit.