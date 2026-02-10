From everyone being on board last summer to chaos in winter, the Wests Tigers last season had a lot of off-field distractions that made the club have to shuffle the deck in ways they thought weren't going to occur.

Finishing 13th in 2025 was a step in the right direction, given their previous years of bottom-four finishes, but for a team adding Jarome Luai and Terrell May to their club, the expectations of making the finals once again became short.

While the Tigers do have distractions with uncertainty around their spine for the future with Luai's and Jahream Bula's contract not being guaranteed after this season, the former Panther revealed in a video on the Rugby League Guru Instagram page about what the halves combination will look like this upcoming season.

Guru asked Luai whether he would be the five-eighth and Adam Doueihi would be the halfback.

"I think so, and I think Benji's got a plan moving forward with what that looks like down the track," Luai instantly said.

"It's also been a good pre-season for Ads [Doueihi] just to have a bit of certainty about where he's playing, how we want to play as a team and building on that combination."

Luai also spoke highly of Latu Fainu, who enters his third season in the NRL, believing he has a spot in the team under the new interchange rules.

"I want to see him in the team somewhere," Luai stated.

"He's got too much talent not to be there.

"I'm a big fan of Latu, of what he can do and what he brings to our team... he'll be there one day."