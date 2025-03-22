Former NRL premiership winner Jamie Soward has revealed he believes Shane Flanagan's comments directed at Lachlan Ilias were actually more of a shot at the club's spine.

The Dragons have endured a difficult start to the 2025 NRL season, losing both of their opening games.

Coming up short against the Canterbury Bulldogs, the Red V then followed it up with a loss to the South Sydney Rabbitohs, also at home.

In the aftermath of the game, Flanagan took a shot at halfback Lachlan Ilias in his press conference, but Soward, speaking on The Offload Podcast revealed, the Dragons potentially should have won both games, and that the comments were out of frustration at other experienced members of the team as well.

"They have lost two games in a row. Two home games, and when you look at the draw at the start of the year, you think you've got to at least get one of those, and they probably should have got both of them to be fair," Soward said on Zero Tackle's The Offload Podcast.

"The Bulldogs gave them a chance, and then on the weekend [against the Rabbitohs], they led for a long time.

"I think you look at the comments, and you think, okay Shane Flanagan, he's come out and had a crack at his halves, but I think it's more around his spine and some of his leaders as well.

"That game was for the taking. They led 24-12, they didn't even look like setting up for a field goal at 24-all.

"The Dragons are on huge watch next week against Melbourne after the bye this week. There is probably nothing worse, you play like you did, should have won at home, then you have a long, long turnaround and everyone is going to be watching next week when you take on Melbourne."

It has also been theorised that the Dragons would miss Ben Hunt in the early matches this year, and it's a theory host of The Post Credits Show Loosh agreed with.

"You really get the sense the Dragons are missing Ben Hunt at the moment. They are missing that halfback who is going to take control of the game and game manage their way into the win. That win was there for them to take," Loosh said.

"It's hard because for me from the very onset of the year, I know everyone said Flanagan has recruited well, and he is a phenomenal coach, but I just don't see it for the Dragons this year to the point they are my smokey for the wooden spoon."

Soward though said the Dragons simply wouldn't pick up the spoon this season.

"I don't have them in the mix for the wooden spoon. There is enough talent there to be able to win some games. You look at some of the teams who are zero and two as well, Flanno won't let them win the wooden spoon. They were tipped to take the spoon the last five years with Ben Hunt, even last year, and they almost made the eight," Soward responded.