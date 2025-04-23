"Greyhounds are one of the most gentle, affectionate, and playful breeds of dogs. I have mates who own greyhounds and they make awesome pets.

"People think because of their careers on the racetrack that they would need lots of exercise, but they don't.

"I'd encourage anyone thinking about getting a dog to seriously consider a greyhound."

Greyhound Racing NSW chief executive officer Steve Griffin was ecstatic to have Tedesco join GAP as an ambassador, praising the Sydney Roosters skipper for his great impact on the game.

"Not only is James an icon of the game at club, NSW and Australian level, but he is one of the most respected players in rugby league," Griffin said.

"We are delighted that James has agreed to be part of the GAP team, promote our wonderful animals, and build awareness around what loving pets they make.

The campaign theme of this year's National Adoption Day is Adopt Happiness, and on 27 April, GAP is hoping to find new homes for 60 greyhounds.

"It's the perfect message because when you adopt a greyhound, you are bringing happiness into your home," Tedesco said.

"I'm proud to get behind GAP and help more people see what great companions and loving pets these dogs can be."

Both Papenhuyzen and Tedesco will be in attendance on Sunday, in the hope that their NRL stature will help draw eyes to this commendable event.