James Tedesco is set to join a dogs team a little different than the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, as the premiership-winning fullback signs on to become an official ambassador for Greyhounds as Pets NSW (GAP).

He will join rival superstar fullback, and fellow GAP ambassador, Ryan Papenhuyzen, at the annual National Greyhound Adoption Day on Sunday, 27 April at the Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park.

Tedesco discussed how important the new role was to him, highlighting GAP's stellar work.

"Whenever the opportunity comes along to be involved with a product or cause, it must be something I strongly believe in, and that's why I had no hesitation partnering with Greyhounds as Pets as an ambassador," Tedesco admitted.

Greyhounds are often overlooked as pets due to their elite racing abilities, a notion that Tedesco insists should be dismissed.