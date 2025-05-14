James Maloney has never been one to mince words, and the former Origin five-eighth was in vintage form during a Magic Round charity lunch as he delivered a string of entertaining and barbed tales from his career.

Among the laughter and candid reflections, Maloney delivered one particularly pointed observation that set the room buzzing.

While praising the impact of several coaches throughout his journey across five NRL clubs, Maloney didn't hesitate to call out one former mentor, labelling him “a total imposter” who “had no idea”.

According to Maloney, any success the team enjoyed under that coach had little to do with tactical nous or leadership from the top.

Instead, it was driven by the senior playing group, who took control of training and day-to-day standards to steer the team forward.

The comments, while not naming the coach directly, immediately sparked speculation in the room and online, as fans pored over Maloney's CV in search of clues.

The veteran half played under a diverse cast of figures during his time at Melbourne, the Warriors, Roosters, Sharks and Panthers, including the likes of Craig Bellamy, Ivan Cleary, Trent Robinson and Shane Flanagan, each with sharply contrasting reputations.

Maloney, who won premierships with both the Roosters and Sharks and played in grand finals for three different clubs, is regarded as one of the game's great competitors and characters.

His ability to mix humour with brutal honesty has always been part of his appeal, and this appearance was no exception.