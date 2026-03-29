Parramatta Eels forward Jack de Belin is set to commence a new legal action in court, seeking damages of up to a million dollars over his rape trial which saw him sidelined from the NRL for almost three years.\n\nThe forward, who played with the St George Illawarra Dragons at the time, went through two separate trials, and had multiple delays throughout the process.\n\nAfter being originally charged with an alleged aggrivated sexual assault on December 13, 2018, he was stood down by the NRL under the no-fault stand-down rule on February 28, 2019.\n\nThe forward, who went to federal court in a bid to have his no-fault stand-down overturned at one point, faced court in 2020 for the first time over the incident, but the trial was delayed after a key witness fell ill.\n\nWhen the hearing was finally held in November 2020, a police officer who can not be named for legal reasons, was charged following an internal investigation which found he had lied during a pre-trial hearing in February 2020.\n\nThe officer had viewed legally privileged messages between de Belin and his lawyer and was eventually arrested for purjery, before being sentenced to a 12-month jail term that he was allowed to serve in the community.\n\nWhile the first hearing could not return a verdict and the jury were dismissed, it wasn't until 2021 when de Belin was in court again for a secondary hearing, with a jury who had heard 13 days of evidence again not able to return a unanimous verdict.\n\nDe Belin, with the option for a third trial dismissed, then had the no-fault stand-down dismissed on May 28, but the former Dragons prop will now sue the state for $1 million per a News Corp report.\n\nIt's believed he is claiming that the police officer's actions led to an extended criminal prosecution and the possibility that he could have been wronfully convicted.\n\nDe Belin, who is currently out of Parramatta's side under coach Jason Ryles during his first season with the club, has reportedly launched the case but not yet filed a claim with the court, although already has a date set down for next month for the hearing.\n\nThe forward is believed to have spent around $1 million in legal fees during the original trials.