St George Illawarra Dragons centre and second-rower has reportedly back-flipped over his plans for the future, with the star now looking for a way out of the club.

It was reported about a month ago that Bird had taken an option (which was mutual and agreed upon by the Dragons per reports) on his contract to remain with the joint venture heading into the 2025 NRL season.

His deal meant he could negotiate with rival clubs from November 1 last year, but the utility who has battled through injury in recent times but otherwise been solid in the first portion of Shane Flanagan's rebuild at the troubled Red V has now elected to test the market.

News Corp is reporting the Dragons have permitted him to do just that, despite earlier agreeing to take up the option in his deal for next season.

The Dragons granting Bird permission to negotiate seems to be confirmation that Flanagan will move on any players who don't want to be at the club long-term, with Bird having been close to Flanagan for many years dating back to their time in the Shire.

It could also simply be that Flanagan is looking to sign Valentine Holmes from the North Queensland Cowboys and Daniel Saifiti from the Newcastle Knights, two signings for which he needs money, while the Dragons also have a host of talented young outside backs in the system led by the Feagai brothers and Sione Finau, who will look to break into first-grade next year when Zac Lomax heads to the Parramatta Eels.

The club have also already splashed cash for 2025 on Damien Cook, who was released by the South Sydney Rabbitohs some weeks ago.

It's understood rival clubs were made aware of the fact Bird could be leaving the Dragons for 2025 this week, and offers could well roll in.

The 29-year-old, who is a former New South Wales State of Origin player, has played most of the year at centre but can play at fullback, five-eighth, second-row and lock and is one of the truest utilities anywhere in the sport.