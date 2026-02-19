The Leeds Rhinos have officially signed Jack Bird on a two-year deal, giving him a fresh start in the Super League after being granted permission to leave the Wests Tigers.

The signing will bring the 30-year-old's NRL chapter to a close with 179 games under his belt.

Bird, who was at Concord for just one season, missed the final six games of 2025 due to form and has departed the NRL after managing only 17 appearances across the past three injury-hit seasons.

A proposed swap deal with the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles involving Nathan Brown fell through, while talks with the London Broncos collapsed after their failed promotion bid.

Still valued for his versatility across the forwards and backline, Bird will now reunite with coach Brad Arthur, who joined Leeds after leaving the Parramatta Eels in 2024.

He will also link up with former Eel Maika Sivo, who is set to debut for the Rhinos after a 390-day injury lay-off.

For Bird, the move represents a timely lifeline and a chance to reignite his career in England.

Bird has previously played for the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks, Brisbane Broncos and St George Illawarra Dragons.