State of Origin referee Ashley Klein has again come under criticism after his performance during Game 3 of the 2025 State of Origin series, and this time, one of Queensland's extended squad members hasn't held back.

In a game with multiple questionable calls, including missed forward passes, a pair of missed knock ons, and some questionable contact let go, the Maroons were able to take home the Shield with a complete performance.

But extended squad member, Dolphins forward Josh Kerr, said on departure from team camp on Thursday morning that Klein 'did a bit to keep it close'.

"I don't know how much trouble I'll get for saying this, but jeez, I thought Ash Klein did a did a bit to try and, you know, even it up or make it a bit closer than what, you know, we're sitting there going, it's rorted. The game's rorted," Kerr told the media.

"I'm watching, like, you know, I haven't got the best eyesight at times, but I'm watching forward passes and s**t you know what I mean?

"We're all on the sideline just going, oh no, he's, it's a double agent, but it makes it, it makes it more exciting, doesn't it?

"It brings out the Queenslander in all those players."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fox League (@foxleague)

Kerr, who was named as 20th man in the lead up to Game 3, has been in fine form for the Dolphins this year, but his comments are sure to raise eyebrows at NRL headquarters given a zero tolerance policy for criticism of referees.

The NRL have already handed final warnings to a number of coaches this year for comments made in post-game press conferences.

Refereeing has been a question mark all series, with the Blues receiving most of the early running in Game 2, before the Maroons won the first eight penalties of Game 2.

The forward, who is off-contract at the end of the year, has been linked with a move to the Brisbane Broncos recently, with the Dolphins seemingly not having the salary cap space to retain him.