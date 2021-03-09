Controversial star Israel Folau could have a new pathway to the NRL.

A report in The Daily Telegraph suggests he could link up with a Queensland Cup team and forge a route to first-grade footy through there.

News Corp reported last week that the Brisbane Broncos have been offered the 31-year old’s services for the upcoming season.

It comes after Super League club Catalans Dragons reportedly left him out of their 29-man squad for the upcoming season despite signing a one-year extension with the club.

It is believed that the Queensland Rugby League board will allow him to play in the Queensland Cup this year in what looms as a “glimmer of hope” for his NRL prospects, according to The Daily Telegraph’s Michael Carayannis.

“There is indications that the QRL will give him permission to play in the Queensland Cup, if a side reaches it and wants to register him,” Carayannis said on SEN radio.

“That is probably the pathway for Israel back into the NRL.

“This will give him a glimmer of hope.”

His potential return to the NRL has been backed by Queensland origin captain Daly Cherry-Evans and Broncos skipper Alex Glenn.

Folau played 91 NRL games for the Melbourne Storm and Brisbane Broncos from 2007 to 2010 before switching codes to rugby union.