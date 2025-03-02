Ever since Reed Mahoney's departure, the Parramatta Eels have struggled in one department - the hooker position. However, could one of their emerging youngsters be the answer to their troubles?

Since making the 2022 NRL Grand Final, the Eels have had a dramatic fall from grace. Not only did they miss out on reaching the finals in back-to-back years, but they came one loss short of claiming the Wooden Spoon last season.

While some may blame Brad Arthur and Trent Barrett, the club board, or the leaders of the playing group, one question remains the same.

Who is the answer to their dummy-half problem?

Following Mahoney's exit, Brendan Hands, Joey Lussick, Josh Hodgson and Matt Arthur have all come but failed to make a real difference in the jersey once worn by Brad Drew, Mark Riddell, PJ Marsh and Steve Edge, among a long-list of other talented hookers.

So, should the Eels go in a different direction? Is Ryley Smith the answer?

A member of the 2021 Australian Schoolboys team, the energetic Smith comes from the famed Penrith Panthers pathways system and joined the Eels less than 18 months ago in the hope of new opportunities.

Since his arrival, he has seized every opportunity with purpose while wearing his blue headgear and has impressed Jason Ryles despite his limited minutes in the two pre-season matches.

During these games, he showed energy and discipline in defence and was the first man to front the attacker. On the other end, he controlled the ruck perfectly, was able to command the forwards, and took the match into his own hands with the ball.

Fresh off a contract upgrade, which has seen him promoted to a development deal for the next two seasons, Zero Tackle understands that Smith is favoured to make his NRL first-grade debut on Sunday.

"Ryley's been good, he's been better than good," Ryles said.

"He's been here for an opportunity, train and trial and he's done everything asked of him and more.

"The way he's been playing these last two games, he's certainly done himself no harm in selection going forward."

The first player since the 1980s to make the Australian Schoolboys team and U18s Australian cricket team, those close to him describe Smith as a workhouse and someone that is highly dedicated and passionate about performing at his best when given the chance.

This has been shown by his outstanding form in the Jersey Flegg Cup and NSW Cup competitions for the Eels, having learned from the likes of Apisai Koroisau, Mitch Kenny, and Soni Luke during his time at the foot of the mountains.