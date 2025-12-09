The Parramatta Eels have confirmed the re-signing of breakout star Isaiah Iongi on a long-term deal.

Iongi, who moved from the Penrith Panthers to the Eels at the start of 2025 where he took over from Clint Gutherson at the back, became one of the club's most consistent performers.

In what was a difficult season for the blue and gold, Iongi was a constant bright spot and has been rewarded with a contract extension that will lock him into Jason Ryles' side until at least the end of 2030.

"This past year has been surreal, I came to Parramatta for an opportunity and now it's become home," Iongi said of his new deal.

"I've built a great connection with Jason Ryles, the coaching staff, my teammates, and everyone at the Club, and I'm grateful for the faith they've shown in me. The incredible support from our fans has made my journey even more special.

“We've grown so much as a team over the past year, and I can't wait to keep building our future together at this Club."

Iongi, who spent a portion of the year out injured, scored 8 tries and assisted another 12 throughout the course of the campaign before playing for Tonga in the Pacific Championships.

Iongi, who was the Eels' rookie of the year and won the fan-voted player of the year, was praised by the club's general manager of football Mark O'Neill.

“Isaiah has developed into an important member of the team and has settled into the club and our environment very well since he arrived last year. His performances in 2025 have made him popular not only with the playing group but also amongst our members and fans," O'Neill said.

"With his positive mindset, strong work ethic and desire to improve, we see him as a long-term leader at the Eels. Jason, the coaches and the rest of the club are incredibly excited to see him continue to evolve over the coming years."