Just two weeks into his Australian Kangaroos coaching tenure, Kevin Walters has already been faced with the mammoth challenge of retaining three of his biggest stars.

With Samoa reportedly close to snatching Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, and Payne Hass from the Kangaroos, Walters may be without the trio of stars ahead of this year's Ashes series.

Speaking with The Daily Telegraph, Walters revealed his plans for the trio.

"I have already had some conversations and picked up the phone," Walters revealed. "There will be some meetings in the next few weeks with those guys.”

He admitted that his goal is not to force anyone to don the Australian logo, but instead to get a better understanding as to why they may choose to defect.

"I won't be trying to convince them to play for the Kangaroos, I will sit down with those guys and outline my plan for the Kangaroos and where we are going to take the jersey,” Walters discussed.

"I will get an understanding of their feelings towards (defecting) and how they feel about playing for the Kangaroos, and if they want to keep playing for our jersey.”

The incoming Australia coach showed his tremendous passion for the jersey, revealing he only wants stars who are willing to “die for our country”.

"I will get the vibe from them if they want to pull on the jersey, they either want to play and be part of the squad, or they don't”, Walters declared.

"It's not a right or wrong decision, but we want 22 guys who want to wear the green and gold.”

The NRL has been aiming to expand globally in recent years, and Walters admitted that he understands the current international climate encourages these stars to don their home country's colours.

"Even if they don't choose us... with the way the game is growing, I totally understand and respect their decision.”

It has been reported that Haas will be the hardest to retain, with the star prop all but certain to represent Samoa.