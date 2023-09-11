A chaotic opening weekend of the NRL finals series has left plenty of players either racing the clock or no chance of backing up in Week 2.

In the opening semi-final on Friday evening, the Melbourne Storm and Sydney Roosters will both need to make changes after they spent their Week 1 matches in the wars.

Melbourne could be forced to make three changes, but may consider others, while the Roosters will be without two backline stars.

The other semi-final, to be played across the ditch, will see the Knights likely forced to go in without a key spine player, while the Warriors will be sweating on the return of another.

Here is how we expect the four remaining teams to line up this weekend.

Melbourne Storm vs Sydney Roosters

Friday, September 15, 7:50pm (AEST) at AAMI Park, Melbourne

Melbourne Storm

Last week's team

1. Nick Meaney 2. William Warbrick 3. Marion Seve 4. Young Tonumaipea 5. Xavier Coates 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Tui Kamikamica 9. Harry Grant 10. Christian Welch 11. Trent Loiero 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Josh King

Interchange: 15. Tom Eisenhuth 16. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 17. Ryan Papenhuyzen 19. Tariq Sims

Changes

The Storm, at a bare minimum, are going to be without Xavier Coates and Ryan Papenhuyzen.

There are also question marks around Trent Loiero who wasn't able to return from a HIA in the final minutes of the Storm's loss to the Brisbane Broncos on Friday night in their qualifying final. That was in a head clash with Marion Seve, who was able to return.

Craig Bellamy, speaking at his press conference last week, suggested all of Reimis Smith, Grant Anderson and Justin Olam were a chance to come into the side for the injured backs.

We are forecasting a utility will be named on the bench though - either Tyran Wishart or Bronson Garlick. Coates will likely be replaced on the wing by Reimis Smith, while Young Tonumaipea's six missed tackles should see him dumped from the side for the return of Olam.

The status of Loiero is unclear, but for now, anticipate he will be named.

We also expect Melbourne to find room in the starting side for Nelson Asofa-Solomona. They were bullied early on by the Storm and can't afford the same this week.

Predicted team

1. Nick Meaney 2. Will Warbrick 3. Marion Seve 4. Justin Olam 5. Reimis Smith 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 9. Harry Grant 10. Christian Welch 11. Trent Loiero 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Josh King

Interchange: 14. Bronson Garlick 15. Tom Eisenhuth 16. Tui Kamikamica 17. Tariq Sims

Sydney Roosters

Last week's team

1. James Tedesco 2. Fetalaiga Pauga 3. Billy Smith 4. Joseph Manu 5. Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii 6. Luke Keary 7. Sam Walker 15. Egan Butcher 9. Brandon Smith 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Siua Wong 12. Nat Butcher 13. Victor Radley

Interchange: 8. Fletcher Baker 14. Sandon Smith 16. Terrell May 17. Angus Crichton

Changes

The Roosters have two big issues, with Joseph Manu and Joseph Suaalii both set to be ruled out. Manu has reinjured his hamstring, and Suaalii's concussion means he is subject to the 11-day stand down.

Making matters worse for the Roosters, Daniel Tupou is highly unlikely to be for the trip to the Victorian capital.

It means Corey Allan will be the first man into the side, with Drew Hutchison likely called upon to take Manu's spot in the centres.

The Roosters have also lost Billy Smith to a fractured jaw. That means Jaxson Paulo will also come into the backline.

Outside of that, it's difficult to see the Roosters changing a winning side any further, although Egan Butcher should hang onto his starting spot, with Fletcher Baker coming from the bench.

Predicted team

1. James Tedesco 2. Fetalaiga Pauga 3. Corey Allan 4. Drew Hutchison 5. Jaxson Paulo 6. Luke Keary 7. Sam Walker 8. Egan Butcher 9. Brandon Smith 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Siua Wong 12. Nat Butcher 13. Victor Radley

Interchange: 14. Sandon Smith 15. Fletcher Baker 16. Terrell May 17. Angus Crichton

New Zealand Warriors vs Newcastle Knights

Saturday, September 16, 4:05pm (AEST) at Go Media Stadium, Auckland

New Zealand Warriors

Last week's team

1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Rocco Berry 4. Adam Pompey 5. Marcelo Montoya 6. Te Maire Martin 14. Dylan Walker 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Wayde Egan 10. Mitchell Barnett 11. Jackson Ford 12. Marata Niukore 13. Tohu Harris

Interchange: 15. Jazz Tevaga 16. Bayley Sironen 17. Josh Curran 18. Freddy Lussick

Changes

The Warriors are understood to be confident of Shaun Johnson playing this weekend, but he is no guarantee. Calf injuries are tricky to manage at the best of times.

Andrew Webster did say after the loss to Penrith that the club at one point thought Johnson would be able to play the qualifying final, but he was ultimately ruled out.

Provided he comes back into the side, he will relcaim the number seven jersey, with Dylan Walker dropping back to the bench and Freddy Lussick out of the side. No other changes are expected for the Warriors ahead of their huge home final.

Predicted team

1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Rocco Berry 4. Adam Pompey 5. Marcelo Montoya 6. Te Maire Martin 7. Shaun Johnson 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Wayde Egan 10. Mitchell Barnett 11. Jackson Ford 12. Marata Niukore 13. Tohu Harris

Interchange: 14. Dylan Walker 15. Jazz Tevaga 16. Bayley Sironen 17. Josh Curran

Newcastle Knights

Last week's team

1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Dominic Young 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Tyson Gamble 7. Jackson Hastings 8. Jacob Saifiti 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Leo Thompson 11. Tyson Frizell 12. Lachlan Fitzgibbon 13. Adam Elliott

Interchange: 14. Kurt Mann 15. Daniel Saifiti 16. Jack Hetherington 17. Mathew Croker

Changes

The Knights will be without Jackson Hastings potentially for the rest of the season after he reinjured his ankle during Sunday's elimination final win over the Canberra Raiders.

That likely means Adam Clune will come straight back into the side in the halves, having played there during the final weeks of the season while Hastings was on the sideline.

Lachlan Fitzgibbon is also at long odds to play after he suffered a shoulder injury against the Raiders. Brodie Jones will come straight into the starting side for him, although Fitzgibbon will probably be named on Tuesday afternoon.

Kalyn Ponga managed to get through the game with his AC joint injury and another week of recovery will do him the world of good ahead of the trip to Auckland, although the Knights will be sweating on no delayed concussion symptoms after he was involved in an awkward landing towards the back end of the win.

Predicted team

1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Dominic Young 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Tyson Gamble 7. Adam Clune 8. Jacob Saifiti 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Leo Thompson 11. Tyson Frizell 12. Brodie Jones 13. Adam Elliott

Interchange: 14. Kurt Mann 15. Daniel Saifiti 16. Jack Hetherington 17. Mathew Croker