Star Cowboys enforcer Josh McGuire has suffered a torn medial meniscus in his left knee during NRL Nines weekend in Perth.
The club confirmed the news via the club website on Monday afternoon.
The Queensland representative suffered the injury in the Cowboys’ quarter-final against the Rabbitohs on Saturday.
North Queensland issued the following statement: “Scans have confirmed Josh McGuire suffered a torn medial meniscus in his left knee in Saturday’s NRL Nines quarter-final against South Sydney.
“McGuire will have surgery in Townsville tomorrow and is expected to return by Round 2.”
