The Gold Coast Titans and Parramatta Eels' respective pushes to avoid the wooden spoon have been rocked by injury issues, with Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and Isaiah Iongi to miss extended periods.

Fa'asuamaleui, playing for the Gold Coast in a game against the Wests Tigers on Sunday afternoon at Leichhardt, left the field during the first half with a knee problem.

While it was originally reported as a lateral ligament injury that could rule him out for four to six weeks, those reports changed to an MCL injury during the second half, with the club captain even spotted on the exercise bike at one stage in case he needed to come back onto the ground.

That didn't happen, and News Corp is now reporting that scans have revealed he will be out for somewhere between three and four weeks.

It's believed he will not need surgery to repair the injury, though and should be back prior to the end of the season.

The Eels, on the other hand, will lose star fullback Isaiah Iongi to a broken hand and Kitione Kautoga to an ankle syndesmosis injury.

"Isaiah Iongi fractured his hand in the match vs Raiders. He is having surgery today and will be sidelined for 4-6 weeks," a statement from the Eels on Tuesday read.

"Kitione had successful surgery last Thursday to repair his ankle syndesmosis injury and will be in rehab for 8 weeks."

Like Fa'asuamalaeaui, he should be fit to return prior to the end of the season.

Both clubs are fighting to avoid the wooden spoon, with the Titans last on the premiership ladder, and the Eels just two points clear of them.

The Eels, who play the Broncos on Friday, could move Joash Papalii to fullback and recall Dylan Brown at five-eighth to cover the injury, while the Titans will need to promote a forward to cover Fa'asuamaleaui.