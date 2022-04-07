The Manly Sea Eagles will be without Tom Trbojevic for at least a month. Seeing that he is the best reigning Dally M Player of the Year, the Eagles are set to struggle to fill the gaping hole he leaves.

Facing the Newcastle Knights this week, the Sea Eagles have a chance to show they aren't as much of a one-man band in 2022.

Without Tom Trbojevic last year, the Sea Eagles had one win and five losses. With him, Manly lost three regular-season games to the Panthers, Knights and Storm.

With the introduction of Tolutau Koula, Manly will be much better equipped to deal with Turbo's absence. That isn't to say Koula replaces Trbojevic, and he won't either after being a late withdrawal, but he (and now Christian Tuipulotu) allows both Brad Parker and Morgan Harper to stay in position, while Reuben Garrick moves to Fullback.

It isn't only about who plays where.

The Manly halves and forwards need to do their job. Tommy Turbo isn't going to be there to make up for every mistake - they need to win as a team.