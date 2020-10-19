Blues star James Tedesco will miss the first week of New South Wales’ training due to the rehabilitation process for a knee injury he sustained with the Roosters, per NRL.com.

Tedesco is in a race to be fit for the first State of Origin match as some of the NSW squad heads to the Central Coast hub on Monday.

Watch the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership Finals on a Kayo 14 day free trial with every game before the Grand Final Live & On-Demand. Or, Telstra customers get $10 off Kayo per month for 12 months. Stream instantly!

The fullback sustained the minor injury during the Roosters’ semi-final loss to Canberra, but NSW coach Brad Fittler remains confident that he will be fit for their match at the Adelaide Oval on November 4.

Fittler says that he will have full communication with the Rooster’s medical staff and will be keeping tabs on Tedesco constantly.

“James will stay home until Friday,” Fittler said on Monday.

“He can then sort of work with the Roosters physio who used to be part of our staff and then Travis [Touma, trainer] also is with the Roosters medical staff.

“So the communication will be good. We’ll know exactly where he is and hopefully he can get up for game one.”

Tedesco was seen wearing a knee brace at the Roosters’ end of season presentation night, where he scooped up Player of the Year.

If he isn’t fit, Fittler says he has multiple options to replace him.

“I think both Teddy and Clint Gutherson go tonight to the Dally Ms. So I think in saying that we’ve had a few good fullbacks this year,” he said.

“Obviously Tommy [Trbojevic] is no good. We’ve got Ryan Papenhuyzen playing for Melbourne, so I think we’re pretty comfortable with the depth.

“They’re still talking to medical staff at the moment. [Tedesco] was walking around without a brace today. They’re all good indications at the moment.

“We’ve got plenty of time before the game. I think November 4, we’re still over two weeks away. We’ve got plenty of time to discuss what we need to and find out their health.”