Former New South Wales State of Origin great and rugby league immortal Andrew Johns left the audience and his co-commentators on Channel 9 stunned in the post-game of the decider last night.

Speaking with Queensland greats Paul Vautin and Cameron Smith, as well as Channel 9 host James Bracey, Johns was visibly disappointed with the Blues after a 22 points to 12 loss.

Vautin was the first - and last - to directly quiz Johns on the loss, asking if he knew where it went wrong for the Blues.

Johns responded bluntly, to the question.

"Big moments. We lost the big moments," Johns responded bluntly.

"And now we have to listen to all the bu****it you guys go on with for the next 12 months.

"Drives you mad."

Hahaha yes Joey…we hear ya! We feel ya! 😂😂 Gotta love the look on Cam and Fatty’s faces 🤣🤣 #Bullshit #stateoforgin pic.twitter.com/X6jorhWs4Z — kiwibuffalo / NZ Ranger / NZ Tiger / WellyNix (@nztigerinoz) July 13, 2022

Smith and Vautin were visibly unsure of what to say or where to look following Johns' dropping a swear word on live TV, before Bracey finally interjected, suggesting it "fuelled the rivalry."

Johns responded by simply turning around and looking back at the ground as if avoiding any further discussion.

Johns, a passionate New South Welshmen, has had previous outbursts over the state of New South Wales Origin teams, particularly following a 2020 series loss to a team dubbed by sections of the media as "the worst Queensland team ever."

He was later seen away from the TV set looking disappointed, while former NSW captain Paul Gallen, part of a bet with another panellist in Darren Lockyer, was forced to pack the team bus while wearing a Cane Toad hat and Queensland scarf.

Lockyer had earlier been suspended off the roof at Perth's Optus Stadium after the Blues won in Game 2, handing Gallen the bet victory.