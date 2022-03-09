The Brisbane Broncos will run out for Round 1 with Billy Walters sporting the famous jersey his father - now head coach Kevin Walters - used to wear.

Walters was yesterday named alongside Albert Kelly in the Brisbane halves for Round 1, with Adam Reynolds and Tyson Gamble both struck down by COVID.

Kelly too had COVID, but has recovered for the game, while Ezra Mam was overlooked. Train and trialist Tyrone Roberts has made the cut on the bench and will wear number 17 when the Broncos open their season against the South Sydney Rabbitohs on Friday evening.

Walters, who displayed some solid form in the trials, has struggled throughout his career with injury and made the move to Red Hill from the Wests Tigers over the off-season.

Speaking to 2GB Radio, Kevin Walters said he was "really excited" for his son to make his club debut.

“I’m really excited for Bill,” the coach said.

“He’s been around a bit with his footy down at Melbourne and then at the Tigers and got some serious injuries there at the Tigers with his knee, but he’s back in Brisbane and he’s always wanted to play for the Broncos.

“I’ve got some great photos at home of Wayne Bennett addressing the team with Billy in the circle as a four or a five-year-old kid, so it’s great for Billy to finally get that opportunity here at the Broncos.

“I know he won’t let anyone down, particularly his father and his family and everyone there that’s supporting him,” Walters said.

“We just need Bill to go out there and play the football I know he’s capable of. We’ve got a lot of faith in Billy, especially his defence.

“As long as he gets his defence right he’ll have his work cut out for him on that left-hand side for the Broncos.

“If he can get that right, and I’m sure he will, he’ll be in for a big performance, and a proud performance, as well.”

It's understood Adam Reynolds will be back in Round 2, meaning Kelly and Walters are in something of a shootout to hold onto a spot for the second clash of the season.

Walters, with the added ability to play hooker however, could well shift back to the bench and take up residence as the team's utility if he has a strong performance on Friday evening.

The Broncos and Rabbitohs will kick-off at 8:05pm (AEDT) on Friday, 7:05pm (local time).