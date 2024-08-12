After becoming the club's all-time top tryscorer earlier this season, North Queensland Cowboys veteran Kyle Feldt hopes his form will see him earn a contract extension.

One of the most experienced members of the Cowboys squad, Feldt runs off-contract at the end of the season and is yet to secure a new deal beyond this season.

A one-club player, the 32-year-old has appeared in 212 matches for the Cowboys since debuting in 2013 and has continued to be a mainstay of the club's lineup, proving he can still run with the best of them.

Speaking to Zero Tackle, the veteran winger revealed that he would love to remain in Cowboys colours beyond this season and admits he is probably in career-best form, ageing like fine wine.

"Yeah, obviously (I would love to remain at the club)," Feldt told Zero Tackle.

"I'm playing really good, probably in career-best form. Like a good red wine, I'm ageing really well, but we'll see what comes out at the end of the year."

"I'm not really focused on that at the moment. I'm focused on putting the team first and getting ourselves in the finals."

A two-time QLD Maroons representative, Feldt has achieved many honours throughout his career, including a premiership and World Club Challenge victory, but there is one that stands out above the rest.

Having scored 144 tries for the club, he has overtaken former teammate Matt Bowen as the all-time leading try scorer at the Cowboys.

Growing up, Feldt revealed he never thought he would achieve so much throughout his career and just wanted to be playing in the NRL, let alone score over 650 career points and make over 210 appearances in the first grade.

"I'd never really thought about that at the start of my career. I just wanted to be playing in the NRL and doing the best I can for not only myself but the family," Feldt said.

"Looking at the long career I've had, it's one of the things that are going to stand out the most.

"I'm gonna hold it really close to my chest and I've got a couple more games so I'm just looking to build on it so Jeremiah [Nanai] can't catch it.

"I've done a lot for the club and I'm very appreciative of everything that I've done. I don't want to get too ahead of myself but I've just really enjoyed playing footy for the club and the town that I grew up in."

As he nears the end of his career, Feldt admitted it would be a dream come true to win another title with the North Queensland Cowboys.

The Cowboys sit in seventh place with 12 wins heading into Round 24 and are one win ahead of the Dolphins and Dragons, who are in eighth and ninth place, respectively.

With three matches to go in the season, they will face the Canberra Raiders this Saturday before tough games against top-four sides Melbourne Storm and Canterbury Bulldogs in the final two weeks - they will also have a bye in Round 25.

"That's everyone's dream," he added.

"I'm very lucky enough to obviously win one. (Now in the) back end of my career, I'd like to win another one but don't want to get too ahead of ourselves."