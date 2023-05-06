Josh Addo-Carr has revealed he is a chance of returning from an ankle injury next weekend as he gets set to resume his pursuit of a New South Wales State of Origin jumper.

Addo-Carr was taken from the field with a syndesmosis injury in the ankle during Canterbury's Round 6 clash against the South Sydney Rabbitohs, lasting just ten minutes in the traditional Good Friday clash.

It was believed Addo-Carr would be racing the clock to be fit in time for Origin 1, but not only is he now set to pass that, but he could return as soon as next week.

Speaking to News Corp, the Australian Kangaroos winger who has scored five tries in his six games this year, said he wanted to return for Magic Round against the Canberra Raiders last night, but was ultimately overruled by the club's medical staff.

“My plan is to come back next week (against the Warriors),” Addo-Carr said.

“It's going to come down to the physios and Cam (Ciraldo). I personally want to play. I was actually keen to come back this week for Magic Round, but the doctors overruled me.

“My ankle is feeling good now. It's been a frustrating time. It's been a different journey this year, it's probably the longest stint I've had on the sidelines.

“I've been extremely blessed in the past with injuries, but I've been doing everything I can to get back playing and hopefully it's next week.”

With another Blues winger in Daniel Tupou also battling an ankle problem, the only guaranteed selection on the wing for Brad Fittler's side is Brian To'o.

The number of centres fighting for selection - Latrell Mitchell, Tom Trbojevic, Campbell Graham and Stephen Crichton just to name the start of the list - could yet see one of those players pushed out onto the wing, but the lure of a specialist winger could yet tempt Fittler if Addo-Carr returns strongly in the remaining two rounds prior to teams being selected on May 21, with the Bulldogs to play the New Zealand Warriors and Gold Coast Titans.

Those games will give Addo-Carr ample chance to find his feet and fitness back in first-grade, and he told Fox Sports that he will be ready if selected.

"It is always a goal to get back for Origin and put that Blues jersey on. I definitely miss it," he said.

“I'll be ready for Origin if I get picked.”

Origin 1 will be played in Adelaide on May 31.