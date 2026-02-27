Queensland Rugby League chief executive Ben Ikin is confident Billy Slater will extend his time as the Queensland Maroons head coach.\n\nSince Slater was appointed Queensland's coach, he has won three out of the four series for the Sunshine State, and is currently the incumbent trophy holder of the State of Origin shield. \n\nAs per Fox Sports, Ikin won't be rushing Slater into a decision any time soon, and it will be on his terms when he decides to proceed with negotiations.\n\n"When he feels like it," Ikin said.\n\n"Ive had the conversation with him, and said 'listen mate, I'm here, when you're ready to start the conversation'. \n\n"It'll happen on his terms. If he wants it to happen before the series, then we can start the conversation then.\n\n"But my sense is, he will wanna keep his entire focus on getting it right across those three games, then we'll catch up and see what the next chapter looks like."\n\nSlaters' current deal finishes up at the end of this year; however, with his current strike record, it is safe to say there is no danger in the QRL looking elsewhere for a head coach. \n\nSlater represented the Maroons on 31 occasions, with an amazing feat of eight series wins and collecting two Wally Lewis Medals in 2010 and 2018.