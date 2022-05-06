Another day, another story circulated about Titan's marquee man David Fifita potentially moving away from the club.

Wayne Bennett has reportedly "confirmed interest" in one of the game's most damaging forwards.

Hardly a surprise given what Fifita can do on his day.

It seems as though Fifita has constantly been linked with a move away from the club ever since the day he signed his mega-money Titans deal.

Moved into the centres recently before being relegated to the bench, Fifita's impact has be inconsistent all season.

Perhaps this is a chance for the Titans to accept an "out" and move Fifita's reported eye-watering salary off their books to re-invest into problem areas?

Whether or not the Titans should jump at the chance or fight tooth and nail to keep their star, albeit underperforming, asset is a matter for another day.

Assuming that Wayne Bennett and the Dolphins do manage to lure Fifita up the coast, the Titans would need to move on... and quickly.

How do you replace a player who was brought to the club to lead the new era? A player who, on his day, can bust 15 tackles and score a try that few other players in the game can replicate?

Easily enough, funnily.

Here is how I can see the Titans not only covering the loss of Fifita but using the potential move as a positive moving forward.