Parramatta Eels star Shaun Lane called time on his stellar NRL career last week, signing off with 186 games to his name.

While the 30-year-old's retirement came as a shock to some, the 2022 Eels Player of the Year opened up on why he inevitably decided to hang up the boots.

"There was never really one distinct moment where I was like ‘Nah, this is it, I'm done,'" Lane said on 2GB's Wide World of Sports.

"It happened over a long period of time, about the last 18 months, as I slowly considered it more and more.

"I was having less and less fun, [less] enjoyment, and was experiencing less motivation to go out there."

While he conceded that his doubts around his playing future built up over close to two years, he did recall a final tipping point that ultimately decided for him.

"I guess the final moment where I kind of knew it was time was my final game," Lane reminisced.

"I performed really badly, and I wasn't playing well in several games I played this year and wasn't enjoying it at all.

"I kind of knew that I was facing the axe… that was pretty much going to be it for me."

Lane will be moving into athlete wellbeing at the Eels as he transitions into his post-retirement career, focusing on mental skills and player wellness.