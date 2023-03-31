Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett has confirmed the NRL's expansion club would be interested in speaking to Jack Wighton.

Wighton dropped a bombshell on the NRL during the week when it was revealed he will test the market before confirming where he will play in 2024, and likely, for the rest of his career.

At 30 years of age, Wighton is one of the game's top five-eighths. A New South Wales and Australian representative, Wighton has played more than 200 games to the Raiders and is rumoured to have multiple clubs already lining up in an attempt to take him from the Raiders.

Canberra have vowed to fight to retain Wighton, who to this point, is a one-club player.

But the Dolphins, who lack depth in the halves and will this weekend run out with Isaiya Katoa partnering Anthony Milford after a long-term injury to Sean O'Sullivan, are looking to keep adding to their squad for what will be their second season in the competition.

Wighton has a player option for 2024, meaning he is free to leave the Raiders should he choose, and while Bennett told the media he didn't know Wighton was off-contract, he said he would be interested in talking to the representative star.

“I haven't spoken to Jack yet, we haven't been near him, but if he is now going on the market, yes, I want to talk to him,” Bennett told News Corp.

“Whenever a quality player comes on the market you have to consider it and I am keen to talk to Jack.

“I need to speak to Jack and see if he is interested in coming here.

“I don't know how keen he is, so we haven't made that approach, but he is a class player and he would be very good for our backline.”

It's understood as many as ten clubs have already expressed an interest in retaining the off-contract star, who made his debut for the Raiders a decade ago.

It means the Raiders' task to retain Wighton, who could be a seven-figure player when he signs his next deal, will be difficult.