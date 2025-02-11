Brisbane Broncos fullback Reece Walsh has set his sights on becoming the best player in the NRL, declaring that anything less is not worth striving for.

The 22-year-old dynamo, already one of the game's most electrifying talents, is determined to elevate his game to new heights in 2025 under new coach Michael Maguire.

“If you play this game and you don't want to be the best, you shouldn't be playing,” Walsh said, speaking with SMH.

“I want to be the best in my position. If I work hard, and my teammates hold me to a high standard, and I hold myself to high standards, I know I can be anything.”

The young fullback's ambition comes after a career that has already seen him achieve remarkable milestones, including 34 tries in 74 NRL games, five State of Origin appearances and a grand final berth in 2023.

However, the 2024 season brought challenges, with the Broncos missing the finals and Walsh facing criticism for his role in the team's struggles.

Some critics suggested he was contributing to a 'rock star culture' at the club, but Walsh has taken the feedback in stride using it as motivation.

“People on the outside might look at it as that, but if you sit down and have a genuine conversation with someone, talk about life, and what they want to do, you get to know them for who they are, rather than how they are [perceived],” Walsh said.

To stay focused on his goals, Walsh has tightened his inner circle, surrounding himself with allies who can push him to be his best.

“I've learned to keep my circle small and tight. There were tough moments last year, and it's easy for people to flip on you and not be in your corner,” he said.

“I just need to stick to my morals and what I stand for, which is being a good father, someone who cares about their teammates, who wants to work hard for his teammates, and isn't scared of having that hard conversation, or getting that kick up the butt when it is needed.”

Embed from Getty Images

Walsh's determination to improve is matched by his excitement for the upcoming season under Maguire, whose pre-season regime has been far more intense than anything he's ever experienced.

With only one finals appearance in his four NRL seasons, Walsh is hungry for more consistent success.

“I want to win, I want to put more games together, and I want to be more consistent than I have been the past few years,” he said.