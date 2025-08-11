Initially brought into the Parramatta Eels as a back-up playmaker, Dean Hawkins has emerged as an unlikely option to be the long-term halves partner of Mitchell Moses heading into the 2026 NRL season.

Yet to decide on who will replace Dylan Brown in the five-eighth position next season, Eels coach Jason Ryles confirmed that Hawkins will be one of the options considered after partnering Moses in the halves for the past three weeks.

"There's an opportunity there and we'll have a few players there," Ryles said on Sunday night after the Eels' second win in three weeks.

"There might be one or two smokeys that jump out as well, but it's good having competition for spots.

"I think he's genuinely improved as a footy player, which is good feedback for us and good for him as well."

Formerly with the South Sydney Rabbitohs, where he spent the majority of his tenure in the NSW Cup, Hawkins has taken his game to another level this season and is only 26 matches into his first-grade career despite being 26 years old.

Granted more opportunities with the Eels since arriving in the pre-season, Hawkins now has his sights set on being the club's first-choice five-eighth next season.

Other contenders to accompany Moses in the halves next season include Joash Papalii, Ronald Volkman and 2025 SG Ball Cup Player of the Tournament Lorenzo Talataina, who recently made his reserve-grade debut.

"I want to be starting, and I think I've put down that number six spot with Mitch quite well the last few weeks, so I'm just looking to build on that," said Hawkins.

"This year I think I've taken it to another level, and I think I just need consistent NRL footy, and I got that this year and feel more comfortable in that for sure."

A Souths junior and ex-NSW Cup Player of the Year winner, Hawkins played on 14 occasions for the Rabbitohs across the past four seasons but often found himself playing second-fiddle to other members in their squad.

Given more of a chance last season, when replacing the axed Lachlan Ilias, Hawkins unfortunately sustained a quad injury that saw him spend more than three and a half months on the sidelines.

"It was probably the biggest injury I've sort of went through, but I've come out the other end, that's for sure," Hawkins said.

"You go through a dark time there, especially with a major injury, but it makes you stronger in the end when you realise how important people are around you, and it's got me to where I am right now.

"I was out for about 14 [or] 15 weeks, so I missed a big chunk of footy there last year, but just coming to pre-season, I've been flying this year with Parramatta and I got my opportunity."