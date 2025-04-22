Over a week since Lachlan Galvin made the decision not to accept a $5 million extension from the Wests Tigers and was told that he will not remain at the club beyond his current deal, his name continues to stay in the headlines.

Arguably the best young player in the NRL, Galvin has been one of the standouts for the Wests Tigers over the past two seasons, but decided in a shock announcement last week that he will leave the joint-venture club at the end of next season, but could potentially leave earlier.

Relegated to the NSW Cup over the weekend, which saw him escorted off the field by his own security guard in front of 500 fans at Lidcombe Oval, the five-eighth had one try assist but failed to get involved in attack during the second 40 minutes.

With Galvin set to remain in the headlines until his future is finally confirmed, no one understands his situation more than former Westfields Sports High School classmate Blaize Talagi.

Having gone through the same thing as Galvin did in 2024, when he left the Parramatta Eels to sign with the Penrith Panthers, Talagi has provided a unique insight into the situation his former junior club teammate is presently going through.

"It's pretty much a similar position for me and him, and I do know what sort of position he's in, but you hear things and even if you try to ignore, I guess it's still there subconsciously," Talagi said.

"He is doing what he believes is the right thing, and I do feel for him a bit, but I guess that's part of the game. That's what's going to come with that decision, and I'm sure he's all right.

"He had made his decision, and I guess all I can say is well done to him.

"It won't be an easy time for him, but I'm sure it'll be better for him for sure.

"I don't really keep in contact with him much, but I'm sure he has got a good group around him and he knows what he is doing."

The words from Talagi comes as Canterbury Bulldogs GM of Football Phil Gould confirmed that the club will not be pursuing Galvin's services as Parramatta Eels remain the clear favourites to be his next destination.

They join the Brisbane Broncos, Manly Sea Eagles and South Sydney Rabbitohs, who have all said publicly that they have no interest in pursuing the teenage sensation.

"We are not involved in the Lachlan Galvin discussion and we won't be involved in the Lachlan Galvin discussion," Gould told The Sydney Morning Herald.

"We wish him all the best."

Canterbury are now set to turn their attention to re-signing current halfback Toby Sexton who is off-contract at the end of the season, while they are also have several promoising playmakers coming through the ranks such as Alex Conti, Cassius Tia, Joseph O'Neill and Mitchell Woods.