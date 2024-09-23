Australian Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga is reportedly considering selecting Connor Watson as part of his squad for the upcoming Pacific Championships.

Watson has been in superb form for the Roosters this year, with the utility being an important part of the tri-colours push into the top four.

He has then taken on extra responsibility in the final week of the regular season and finals series following a season-ending ACL injury to Brandon Smith.

Watson has done a strong job at hooker, and it's believed those weeks of starting in the side could be the catalyst for his inclusion in the Kangaroos' squad, per a Sydney Morning Herald report.

That could, however, leave Ben Hunt on the outer. The St George Illawarra Dragons' halfback, already weighing up his representative future after admitting this year's Origin series could have been his last, couldn't inspire his club side into the finals, and has had links to a move away from the Red V in the media ever since the regular season came to a conclusion.

Hunt has been a strong player at representative level off the bench, but building towards a tour from England, and the World Cup over the next two years, Meninga could be compelled to go with options that will freshen up the Kangaroos' side following their loss in the final of last year's Pacific Championships against New Zealand.

The news of Watson's potential selection comes following speculation Meninga will pick another trio of Blues for international debuts, with winger Zac Lomax, halfback Mitchell Moses and forward Mitchell Barnett all in line to be picked in the squad.

It's understood the Kangaroos will pick an extended squad immediately after the grand final, with it to then be narrowed down after the Prime Minster's XIII game, which will be played in Port Moresby the week after the NRL grand final.

Australia will clash with Tonga and New Zealand over the final two weeks of October in the Pacific Championships, with the top two teams then moving into the final, and the third placed team in a promotion and relegation game with the winners of the Pacific Bowl tournament, which will feature Fiji, the Cook Islands and Papua New Guinea.