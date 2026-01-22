Ben Hunt has his eyes set on another premiership, despite talks of a potential retirement on the horizon.

The 35-year-old is signed with the Brisbane Broncos until the end of next year, but speaking at the club's pre-season camp in Toowoomba, Hunt indicated retirement is far from a foregone conclusion, leaving the door ajar for a potential extension or late-career move.

“I'll always put my hand up unless I believe I'm not up to the standard,” Hunt told Nine.

“As long as I'm playing good footy and the coach has belief in me, I'll keep playing.”

Hunt, who famously returned to Brisbane to exorcise the demons of the 2015 Grand Final, played a key role in the Broncos' 2025 premiership triumph and insists the hunger for more silverware remains.

“You always want another one, it's what you play the game for,” he said.

“I'm over the moon and super proud that I got one, but another one would be nice.”

While his contract expires at the conclusion of the 2026 season, Hunt has not ruled out pushing on into 2027, a move that would also keep him in State of Origin calculations if his form and fitness allow.

The veteran utility loomed as a strong Origin contender last year before a hamstring injury cruelled his chances in the lead-up to Game One, and he admitted the Maroons jersey is never something he would walk away from willingly.

“I've always said I'd never turn down a jersey if I get the opportunity,” Hunt said.

“There's a lot I need to do right to get back there, but if I'm playing well and fit, I'll always put my hand up.”

Set to begin the 2026 season in the No.9 jumper as Ezra Mam and Adam Reynolds reunite in the halves, Hunt's versatility and leadership continue to make him a crucial piece of Brisbane's premiership puzzle, and potentially one worth retaining beyond his current deal.