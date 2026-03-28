Wakefield Trinity has confirmed the news Roger Tuivasa-Sheck announced on Friday - that the veteran has signed a two-year deal with the club.\n\nTuivasa-Sheck announced the news through his brother's YouTube channel, sensationally signing the contract on camera and announcing he would be heading north on an adventure.\n\nWakefield has now confirmed his signing on a two-year deal which will see him make the move to the club for 2027 and 2028 before likely hanging up the boots, with the code hopping star to be 35 by the time the deal ends.\n\nThe club's director of rugby Ste Mills said it was a move that would change the landscape of the Super League.\n\n“Bringing someone like Roger to Wakefield is a huge shift in the landscape of Super League," Mills said.\n\n"We believe he is one of the final pieces to our puzzle and someone of his calibre and experience will only help propel the club towards silverware. We've worked tirelessly since the opportunity arose and we can not be happier to have Roger as part of the club for the next couple of seasons."\n\nTuivasa-Sheck believes the club is heading on a positive journey, and, backing up his comments in the YouTube video where he signed his contract, said he wants to bring success to Wakefield.\n\n“I'm grateful for the opportunity to join Wakefield and compete in the Super League," Tuivasa-Sheck said.\n\n"My family and I are really excited for the move and new challenge. From the conversations I've had, I can see the club is heading in a really positive direction and I'm looking forward to being part of that journey."\n\nTuivasa-Sheck has played 236 NRL games and also spent time in rugby union during 2022 and 2023, playing three Tests for the All Blacks.\n\nIt had been rumoured he was going to head back to rugby union, potentially through the now postponed R360 competition, late last year.\n\nIt emerged in recent days that Sydney-based clubs were also keeping tabs on his situation before he made the call to sign with Wakefield where he will join the Daryl Powell-coached side that, in 2026 includes other ex-NRL contracted players in Mason Lino, Tyson Smoothy, Ky Rodwell, Seth Nikotemo and Jazz Tevaga.